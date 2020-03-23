Pets of the Week

Single, 1-year-old male pittie mix with a sleek, brindle coat and dreamy brown eyes seeks forever family, preferably where all members enjoy lots of hugs and plenty of playtime in the back yard. Great with kids and enjoys the company of other dogs. Chew toys and tennis balls are a must. But the most important thing of all is love. And lots of it. If interested, please come to the Humane Society of Greenwood and ask to meet Dave. The magnificent Maggie is waiting patiently for that lucky someone who will call her their own. She’s a truly gorgeous feline – a black and white tuxedo with huge golden-yellow eyes and a sweet personality to match. She’s a bit bashful at first but loves attention, and a few scratches and head rubs will immediately result in a gentle purr. Maggie is about 8 months old, so she’s still quite youthful in her demeanor, enjoying any and all toys. She’s lived with other cats and a small dog, so she should be happy in just about any loving home. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through March 28.