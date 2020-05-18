Handsome, affectionate, smart, silly, playful, adorable. All of those describe Toga, and yet, you have to meet him in person to get a true feel for his personality. He’s a two-year-old brindle-and-white pittie mix with the cutest black patch on his otherwise pink nose. The black runs down over his lip to his chin, giving the impression he stuck his nose into a paint bucket. Toga has loads of energy, and he’d be absolutely delighted if he could have a doggy playmate. Won’t you welcome this sweet boy into your family? If you’re looking for someone with whom you can have long talks into the wee hours of the morning, Poe is your man. This cat loves to talk. He wants to be petted and scratched. A lot. And he’s very vocal when he doesn’t think he’s getting all of the attention he deserves. Poe is about 3 years old, and such a good-looking fellow – a handsome grey-and-white tabby with bright yellow-green eyes. He is FIV positive, but that’s no big deal. It basically just means he needs to stay inside, so he has less chance of getting any illnesses. You need Poe, and Poe needs you. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through May 23.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood County reports first coronavirus-related death
- SCHP arrests driver in Abbeville County hit-and-run
- Abbeville man dies in head-on motorcycle wreck
- Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck
- Six arrested following shooting investigation in Laurens County
- Report: Baby with broken ribs triggers abuse investigation
- COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths
- IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood
- Troopers investigate fatal wreck along U.S. 25 South
- Calhoun Falls native Belton makes school history with college signing
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 13, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 15, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 14, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 12, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 11, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 8, 2020
- PHOTOS: Hanging Banners Uptown
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 7, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 6, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 4, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.