Saying that Archie is special would be an understatement. This precious pup and his brother, Jughead, were brought to the shelter battered and bruised, covered in scars and very emaciated. They both proved to be fighters, though, and made a full recovery! Seemingly humbled by his previous experiences, Archie is a kind, laidback dog with a good heart and a gentle soul. He’s just over 3 years old, and even though he’s still quite young, he tends to be calm rather than overly energetic (but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to run and play). He is dog friendly and would be delighted to have a home with a fenced-in yard or the opportunity to go on long walks with his new family. Archie is a wonderful pup who deserves a second chance at a wonderful home and a happy life. Anna Bell is looking forward to finding that special someone who knows how to treat a cat right and will love her for who she is. A true beauty among felines, Anna Bell has gorgeous green eyes and a stunning red coat that is unique in color compared to most ginger tabbies. True to redhead fashion, she has a fiery disposition, and like many of her species, she prefers attention in her own time. When she wants love and affection, she’ll come and get it. She also prefers her own space when it comes to meeting other critters, so slow introductions to new family members are a must. If you’re willing to meet her demands halfway, Anna Bell is sure to reward you with years of love. The adoption fees are sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through May 1. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
2021 Readers' Choice Awards
& the winners are!
See our Special Readers Choice section here
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police make arrest in spray paint vandalism case
- Laurens woman faces homicide charge
- Three face drug charges following traffic stop
- ‘Put yourself in our shoes’: Residents speak against Calhoun Road development
- Trickle-down effect: Greenwood restaurants feel pinch during COVID-19 pandemic
- Uncovered: Allegations of cronyism, ethical breaches sprout at SC's newest governor's school
- Weekend Ticket: Hodge's spring festival is this week's pick
- Locals have open conversation with Greenwood police
- Ex-NFL pro who killed 6 was ID'd by phone found at scene
- His last patrol: Group honors veteran making 'final memories' in hospice care
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.