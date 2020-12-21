Trina is a quiet, gentle soul with one desire: to find someone who will give her the love and affection she so desperately desires. She’s about 2 years old and can be a bit shy when meeting new people; but give her some time to settle in slowly, and she will be asking for pets and charming you with her gentle purr. Once she finds her forever home, she hopes her new family will provide her with a little hideaway bed that will allow her to snuggle in her own private space. Give Trina the chance to be who she is, and she’ll prove she’s just as gorgeous on the inside as she is on the outside.
The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Dec. 26. For your and our employees’ safety, call (864) 223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.