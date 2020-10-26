Pets of the Week

Capri wants the world to know that he really is a rock star. He’s smart, funny, athletic, and eager to please. Oh, and he’s handsome as well, with his sleek tan and white coat and bright amber eyes that are highlighted by patches of black. This gorgeous Terrier mix has it all. At just over a year old, he has a lot of life ahead of him to prove just how wonderful he is. He likes toys and treats, but there’s no greater reward to him than receiving love and attention from his human companions. Capri has a lot of energy and would be delighted to find a family that would take him to the park or on long walks where he can let off some steam. He’d be happy to have another doggy playmate, too. Once you meet Capri, there’ll be no turning back.