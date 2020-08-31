Meet General, a livewire of a pup with a sweet disposition and a keen desire to find his forever home. He is a handsome two-and-a-half-year-old hound and terrier mix with a clean white coat with striking brown and brindle patches throughout. General has already faced a lot of hardships in his young life, including homelessness and mange, but he has overcome everything like a champ. He is a ball of energy and would be so happy to go to a home with a big backyard and another four-legged friend to play with. General is a good boy who truly deserves a loving home. Liberty is waiting patiently for that special someone who will call her their own. She is a stunning little feline with captivating green eyes and large orange, white, and brown patches that are adorned with tabby stripes. Her personality is just as charming. She can be a bit bashful at first, but once she gets to know you she will put on a show—rubbing her head against you, rolling over onto her belly, and purring for your attention. Liberty is just a year old, and while she is calmer than most young cats, she still occasionally gets that surge of kitten energy. She has lived with other cats before and would make a wonderful addition to any home. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Stockman Oil for these featured pets through Saturday.
