Get ready to meet the love of your life, for the moment you lay eyes on Treasure, you’ll know that she’s the one. Very gentle, laid back, and well mannered, Treasure is truly, well, a treasure! She loves meeting new people and greets everyone with a smile and a wag of the tail. This wonderful Terrier mix is 3 years old, so she’s still active, but not overly hyper. She loves toys and other dogs and would be delighted if her new home had a large yard for her to run and play in. Everyone else has fallen for this sweet girl’s charms, and surely you will too! Are you seeking an aloof feline friend who simply wants to be himself?Introducing Jovi. This 7-month-old black and white tuxedo kitty is about as straightforward as they come. If you want to pick him up and shower him with your affection, he accepts it easily without complaint. If you’re busy doing your own thing, Jovi is just as happy to entertain himself or curl up and take a quick cat nap. Jovi is a truly wonderful boy with the simplest of needs: feed me, love me, give me a home to call my own. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday.