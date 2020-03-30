Yes, he’s a German Shepherd. Yes, he’s a boy. And yes, his name is Pumpkin. That’s because he’s as sweet as pie. This 3-year-old pup will steal your heart from the moment you lay eyes on his handsome face. He craves the company of other dogs, and he’s very comfortable around kids. Pumpkin is a staff favorite, due to his endless charm and happy-go-lucky spirit. He’s one of those dogs that is simply a joy to be around, and he’s hoping very much that he’ll get to spend the rest of his life around you. Oh Lexi, you little diva. This fabulous feline knows exactly who she is, and she’s not afraid to let everyone know. When she wants cuddles, you WILL indeed give her the attention she desires. And when she wants alone time, you will respect that as well. She’s a spirited little firecracker and as pretty as a picture. Lexi is a two-year-old tabby with white down her chest and on her feet. And with the light rust-colored markings around her nose and muzzle, she looks like a little tiger. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through April 4.