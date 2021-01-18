Gretel is destined to make some very lucky family extremely happy for many more years. This estimated 10-year-old diluted grey and orange tabby still has a lot of pep in her step and is nothing short of adorable. Add her loving personality into the mix, and she is the picture of perfection. Once she’s settled in and gets to know you, she is a very cuddly, affectionate girl, but she still has a spunky, playful side as well. Gretel is FIV positive, which just means she needs to stay indoors and can’t be around other cats. This sweetheart truly is an all-around wonderful cat. The only thing she’s missing is her forever family.
The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.