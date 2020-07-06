Don’t you wish your girlfriend was as cute as me? Don’t you wish your girlfriend was as fun as me? Girlfriend is a four-year-old Retriever mix with a sleek black and white coat and beautiful amber eyes. She enjoys long walks and late night cuddles and is seeking a loving family to call her own, preferably one where all members would enjoy spending plenty of time with her. Girlfriend likes the company of other dogs, but she can be choosy on who she’ll allow into her friend group. However, as long as she receives love from her human friends, she will be happy and content. If you’d prefer a calmer, more relaxed cat over a rambunctious kitten, then Samson is the cat for you. This distinguished gentleman is both handsome and well-mannered, but what he lacks is a home. With alluring green eyes, white socks, a bold tabby pattern and the cutest pink nose, Samson’s looks alone should be enough to win over someone’s heart. If that isn’t enough, then his personality will really do the trick. He’s very quiet and always asks politely for what he wants with a soft meow or gentle head nudge. He loves attention and happily purrs anytime you pet him. This gentle, courteous feline is waiting for you. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through July 11.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men in custody after Pearl Street shooting
- Dozens of staff, clients at the Whitten Center test positive for COVID-19
- Robert Lee Belcher Sr.
- Amid rising COVID cases, Greenwood shoppers seem to mostly go maskless
- Steven Anthony Crawford
- Robert Belcher
- Greenwood man faces armed robbery charge
- Police arrest 3 people in pointing and presenting call
- Majority of Greenwood City Council members favors mask mandate
- Greenwood's first Black county councilman reaches the Promised Land
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 1, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 30, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 29, 2020
- PHOTOS: Lights on the Lake 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 26, 2020
- PHOTOS: Fourth of July parades at Grand Harbor and Stoney Point
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 25, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- June 24, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.