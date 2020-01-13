Samson is one of those dogs that you simply must meet to fully appreciate. He’s a big, strong boy with an irresistibly affectionate personality. Being a Border Collie/Retriever mix, he’s not short on energy or intelligence, meaning he needs room to run and plenty of toys to occupy him. He is truly an all-around wonderful dog, being delighted to hang out with other dogs and every human who crosses his path. In fact, he loves attention so much, he will immediately roll onto his back, so he can get his favorite of all things – a belly rub. Samson is a handsome 4-year-old black-and-white pooch with a huge smile and even bigger heart. Calling all cat lovers – Tony is still looking for his forever home. If you’re seeking a feline companion who is sweet, well-behaved, and past that highly energetic kitten stage, this is your boy. Tony is 7 years old, so he’s settled into a gentle maturity that is sure to appeal to anyone. He’s very loving, greeting everyone he meets with a loud purr and a head butt. Plus, he’s quite the looker – a dashing black and white tuxedo, with 4 white paws and a splash of white between his eyes that looks like the stroke of a paint brush. Come fall in love before someone else does. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Jan. 18.