Any Winnie the Pooh fan knows this quote: “Tiggers don’t jump, they bounce!” That’s so true, and exactly why this adorable pup was named after that most popular of tigers. Tigger is a one-year-old brindle and white mixed breed with a fun, playful, and bouncy personality that will leave you laughing from sun up until sundown. He’s a truly happy fellow, always delighted to meet new people as well as other dogs. And he’s the perfect size, too – only 30 pounds, so not too big and not too small. Come meet this lovable goofball today. Are you looking for a big ball of black fluff to warm your lap and fill your heart? If so, Midnight is your man. This handsome devil is about 4 years old, with long black hair and huge golden-yellow eyes. He’s quick to lean in for a scratch, snuggle, or head butt, and he’ll soothe you with his deep purr. He needs to be an indoor cat only, as he is declawed, but why would you want such a fantastic animal to leave your sight anyway? Midnight is waiting just for you. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Jan. 11.