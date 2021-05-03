Pets of the Week

This handsome Retriever/Pit Bull mix has a sleek black coat, a playful gleam in his eye, and a wonderfully loving and goofy personality. What’s not to like? Tyson is just over a year old, so he hasn’t completely given up his puppy status. One of his favorite things to do is run around the yard with a canine pal or with a toy in his mouth, so a home with a large yard and a friend to play with is a must. He is always delighted to meet new people and animals, but because of his high energy, he would be best suited in a home without cats or small children. With a little bit of leadership and a lot of love, Tyson is sure to make an excellent companion. So if you have the time and space to give this energetic pup a loving family, meet the delightful Tyson today! Shy and quiet Lolly is dreaming of the day he will find a warm and happy home to fill with love. Lolly previously lived in a home with 17 other cats, so he already knows basic house manners and how to get along with other felines. He may not meow very often or jump and play the day away, but once he is settled in, Lolly loves to snuggle and give little love bites to show his appreciation. He is hoping for a calm home that matches his quiet spirit and an owner who will understand that sometimes a cat just needs his own space. He is waiting for the right person to welcome him into his forever home. He is ready to start his new life today! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.
