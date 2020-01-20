She might not be as colorful as the Northern Lights, but Aurora is still quite the beauty. And those who love the sharp contrast of black and white will surely be attracted to this fabulous Border Collie-Labrador mix, as her markings are very eye-catching. But it’s her personality that will win you over in the end. Aurora is just a little over a year old, so she’s full of delightful energy, which she is more than willing to wear off during long walks or play sessions in the backyard. She’s sweet and loving, enjoying the company of people and dogs alike. You really should meet Aurora today. If your idea of the perfect cat is a big, fluffy black-and-butterscotch calico, Chloe is your girl. This six-year-old darling is a little bashful at first, but give her a few minutes of attention, and she opens up, asking for more scratches and cuddles. She’s used to being around other cats, so furry roommates shouldn’t be a problem. Chloe has also been an indoor-outdoor kitty, so she doesn’t mind getting a bit of fresh air, but she seems to like her creature comforts as well. Come fall in love with Chloe. It won’t take long. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Jan. 25.