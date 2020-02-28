Meet Salt (yes, she came in with her friend, Peppa, who is also looking for a home), a little live wire of a pooch with a sweet disposition and an ardent desire to find her forever family. She enjoys the company of other dogs, and if she has the chance to run around a big fenced-in yard with her four-legged pals, chasing tennis balls, she’s even happier. Salt is a medium-size two-year-old, blue-and-white terrier mix that’s just as charming as she is pretty. She’d be delighted to meet you. Oh, and so would Peppa, for that matter.
Whether you’re a Pokemon fan or simply a lover of awesome cats, Jiggly Puff is ready and willing to steal your heart. He’s a big, handsome grey-and-white tabby with GORGEOUS golden-yellow eyes. And he knows how to woo you with those eyes, too. One look and it’s all over. You WILL pick him up and spend as much time rubbing his ears and scratching under his chin as he wants. This fantastic feline is about 4 years old, so no longer an energy-riddled kitten but still quite young, with plenty of years of love and affection left to give.
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through March 7. To see these and other available dogs and cats for adoption, visit the HSOG Adoption Center, 2820 Airport Road, from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or online at www.gwdhumanesociety.org.