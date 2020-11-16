Bruno is a big bundle of grey and white goodness who is looking for a forever home. This strong, stocky boy may seem to have a hard exterior, but on the inside, he is a big softie who loves to give hugs and snuggle on the couch. Bruno likes to get his workouts through long walks, gallivanting through the yard, and performing stunts for treats. Afterwards, he prefers to relax, lie in the sun, and enjoy a good snooze. This five-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix has a medium to high energy level, so an active family who enjoys outdoor activities and has another dog companion for him to play with would be perfect. Bruno is an all-around wonderful dog hoping for an ideal family…and a home to call his own. Callie is a petite princess with bright amber eyes and a gorgeous grey coat that has beautiful cream patches mixed throughout. This sweet one-year-old kitty is quite calm for her age and has a personality that is just as lovely as her looks. She loves attention, and you will quickly find yourself being charmed by her gentle purring and head bumps. She expresses little interest in toys, much preferring to sit quietly and be adored. This little angel simply wants a home of her own where she can be admired and loved for the rest of her days. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Uniquely Yours for these featured pets through Saturday.