Zelda will do zoomies around your yard and straight into your heart. There’s no escaping her delightful, playful appeal. Highly energetic and always happy, this one-year-old black-and-white retriever mix is eager to please, and she never meets a stranger. She thinks other dogs are pretty awesome as well, but she isn’t too fond of cats. Zelda is dreaming of a forever home where she can run and play, then plop into a lap for a well-deserved nap. Meet Micky, a gorgeous 2-year-old black-and-white tuxedo kitty with big golden-yellow eyes and a truly sweet personality. She’s a little bashful at first, but it becomes obvious very quickly that all she really wants is to be close to someone. She gives the sweetest Eskimo kisses and head butts – how could you possibly resist THAT? Micky loves to have a hiding spot, where she can feel safe and snuggled, although she’ll probably end up snuggling in your lap more than anywhere else. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through May 9.