There’s no denying it — Rocko is one good looking pooch. With his black and white coat, big brown eyes, and that adorable goofy grin, he’s simply too cute to be ignored. Not that he’d let you. He loves attention, especially if that attention involves toys and the chance to run off some energy. He has plenty of that. At right around a year old, this Terrier mix has plenty of pizzazz, but he also has just as much heart. All he wants in life is a family that will allow him to be the goofy pup that he is. Oh, and he’d also really like a doggie brother or sister too! Rocko is patiently waiting. Maybe you might just be the one he’s been waiting for.
Marie is one of those cats that will win you over, even if you don’t like cats. You simply can’t help but be drawn to her. She isn’t afraid to ask for attention and will happily accept any scratches or cuddles she can get, and she’ll even return that attention with a prompt purr and a kiss or two. And Marie is just as pretty as she is sweet. She’s a six-month-old, black-and white-tuxedo kitty with splendid golden yellow eyes that radiate kindness. Being such a young cat, she is sure to be playful and energetic, so she’s hoping to find a home where she can be as playful and mischievous as she’d like. Come and claim Marie before someone else does!
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Uniquely Yours for these featured pets through Nov. 7. For your and our employees’ safety, call (864) 223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.