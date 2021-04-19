Pets of the Week

When RayRay looks at you with his big, soulful brown eyes, your heart will simply melt. This handsome 3-year-old, golden-and-white pit bull terrier mix is sweet and loving and wants nothing more than to find a home of his own. This dashing fellow is still playful, but he doesn’t have the same boundless energy as a young pup anymore. RayRay has been in and out of the shelter for 10 months, but that hasn’t put a damper on his spirits. He thrives in the outdoors and loves to run in the yard and play with other dogs. He can be a little shy around strangers, but once he warms up to you, there’ll be no turning back. Ideally, RayRay would like a home with a companion dog who can show him the ropes in his new forever home! Give RayRay the chance he deserves. He’ll be eternally grateful. Get ready, because the moment you meet the one and only Simon, you will undoubtedly fall head-over-heels in love. Simon was rescued in November 2020 from a hoarding situation along with 21 other cats. He has been battling numerous health issues since his arrival — multiple respiratory infections, ringworm, nasal polyps, etc. — but through it all he has maintained an upbeat disposition. Now that he is finally healthy, Simon is ready for his big debut! This 1-1/2-year-old is goofy, playful, cuddly and loving, all wrapped up in a coat of soft orange fur. He’d enjoy having a feline friend to play with, but he would also be content with being an “only child.” Meet Simon for yourself and find out what you’ve been missing! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through April 24. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
