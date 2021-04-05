There’s no denying it – Tuck is one adorable party animal. With his deep brown and white coat, big amber eyes and his ever present party attire, he simply can’t be ignored. Not that he’d let you. He LOVES attention, especially if that attention involves belly rubs and toys. At right around four years old, this Pit Bull Terrier/Retriever mix still has plenty of pizzazz, but he also has just as much heart. Tuck prefers only human guests at his house parties, as he doesn’t want any other party animals to outshine him. All he really wants in his life is a family that will allow him to be the goofy pup that he is. Sumo is a handsome fella, and honestly, a pretty BIG fella. Sumo is a former stray and is more reserved and on the quieter side. He is a little bashful at first, but he is quick to warm up to those who take the time to show him a bit of affection, and he’ll be your BEST friend if you give him a rub on his back or a gentle chin scratch. At 3 years old, Sumo is no longer a rambunctious kitten and would prefer a somewhat peaceful environment rather than a lively one, and he would do best in a quiet home without young children. He’d make an excellent indoor/outdoor cat and an excellent member of your family. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.