Dasher’s name is fitting for a couple of reasons. First, he’s quite, well, dashing. A handsome 2-year-old mixed breed with a sleek black coat, a happy, expressive face, and adorable ears. And secondly, he is FAST. This boy likes to run, whether it’s chasing a tennis ball around the play yard, keeping up with a canine companion, or simply racing in the wind for the pure pleasure of it. Dasher is loving and affectionate, and all he’s hoping for in life is a home where he can get lots of exercise, then curl up with his humans at night. Your home, perhaps? Named for those beloved spring flowers, our Violet is just as gorgeous. She is a stunning lynx-point tabby with brilliantly blue eyes, a uniquely beautiful coat, and a delightful personality. She’s only a year old, so she has her playful side for sure, but she appears to be mostly interested in being petted and scratched and just generally adored. Once you meet her, you will love her. There simply is no other choice. Violet would like nothing more than to bring a bit of beauty into your home. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through March 21.