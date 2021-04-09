There’s no denying it. Rocko is one good-looking pooch. With his black and white coat, big brown eyes and that adorable goofy grin, he’s simply too cute to be ignored — not that he’d let you. He loves attention, especially if that attention involves toys and the chance to run off some energy. He has plenty of that. At about 1 1/2 years old, this Terrier mix has plenty of pizzazz, but he also has just as much heart. All he wants in life is a family that will allow him to be the goofy pup that he is. Oh, and he’d also really like a doggie brother or sister too! Rocko is patiently waiting. Maybe you might just be the one he’s been waiting for.
Your touch is a luxury he seems to have missed forever, but then a young, one-year-old gentleman such as Lester understands the value of a fine caress. He will return your affection in full force with a gracious head-butt, a gentle face-rub and a cheery thank you chirp. Lester is anything but standoffish; never was a more appreciative or affectionate feline found. He comes when you call, quick to join in on a juicy conversation and revel in all things social. He’s a blast of a companion who has lived with cats before, and his house manners are impeccable. Meet oh-so-pleasant Lester and take him home with you, and he’ll spend every moment showing you his endless gratitude.
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees' safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.