He wiggles, but he doesn’t jiggle. Cruz is a large-sized, muscle-bound “man” of love. His joy abounds and he shows it by wiggling his entire body, which explains why he’s so fit. Cruz has been nothing but a sweet boy who loves toys and treats and being with people. If you’re a person who likes to walk, run, or occasionally Skip-To-My-Lou, he would be the perfect workout buddy and companion. Come spend some time with him and see if he would be a fit for your home and life. Lexi can be described as a cat who knows what she wants, but more so by knowing what she doesn’t want. This female, brown Tabby, Siren of a cat will bat her come-hither, green eyes to beckon for your attention. And, that’s all fine. However, don’t fall for it. She, and only she, makes the decision for when it’s okay for her to be picked up or touched. Other than that, she’s great. Think “ornamental indoor cat.” She will entertain whoever is watching, then go to her resting area until her next showtime. Just let her do what she wants. It’d be best. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Feb. 29.