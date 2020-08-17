Silly, fun-loving, and always happy, you can never have a bad day when you’re with Dolly. This happy-go-lucky pup is quite the looker, too – a small tan and white Pit Bull Terrier mix with an adorable smile and bright amber eyes that are just slightly darker than her coat color. She is just over a year old, so you can expect a ton of energy, which she enjoys wearing off by playing with lots of toys and running around with other dogs. Dolly has never met a stranger, and she would be delighted to be a part of your family. You’d be hard pressed to find a sweeter, prettier kitty than Journey. Her beautiful white coat is accented with splashes of black here and there, and she has the most adorable pink nose and stunning yellow-green eyes. But aside from her good looks, she’s loving and mild mannered, happily accepting attention and responding with a loud purr. Journey is just over three-years-old, and while she still has a playful side, she’d much rather spend most of her time curled up in someone’s lap. You really must meet this wonderful feline. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through Aug. 22.
