What could be better than an older dog? They’re calmer and quieter and have settled into their own personalities. That’s why you’ll love Buddy. Buddy is a spunky eight-year-beagle mix that has not let age slow him down. He may be older, but he still has a playful side and enjoys running around outdoors and playing with tennis balls. He loves people and dogs alike, so he would prefer to live in a home with another dog to keep him company. Buddy’s dream is to get adopted into a quiet household where he can spend his golden years. Will you be the one to make his dream come true?
Taco Bell (renamed Luna by her foster mom) is a gorgeous kitty! With her beautiful calico coat and striking green eyes, how could you not be drawn to her? But the best part is her personality. This snuggle bug loves attention and would happily lay in your lap all day long; but being only one and a half years old, she still has a playful side. Taco Bell had a litter of kittens with her when she arrived at the shelter, which she lovingly and attentively raised. They have all been adopted, so now it’s Taco’s turn. Come meet this sweet kitty today; you won’t be disappointed.
The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through July 3. For your and our employees' safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets. Visit our website to view the other animals at the shelter.