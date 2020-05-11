With this gorgeous weather, you may be seeking a companion for those hikes, jogs, or long walks. Look no further than Cooper. This handsome one-year-old tan-and-white mixed breed is hoping for a home with an active family who will include him in all of their outdoor activities. He’s well-mannered on a leash, eager to please, and very smart (he already sits like a CHAMP). Cooper likes other dogs and enjoys meeting new people, and although he enjoys the great outdoors, he should also make a great housedog. A special cat needs a special name. Gabriel is one dashing feline – solid white with golden eyes. But it’s his personality that puts him over the top. Loving and gentle, quick to purr, and playful, he’s simply irresistible. Gabriel finds a lot of joy in a variety of cat toys, but his favorite thing to do is climb, so he’s hoping he’ll be able to have his own cat tree, so he can get the exercise and entertainment he desires. And when he’s worn himself out, he’ll gladly come seeking a few snuggles and scratches. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through May 16.
