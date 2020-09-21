He might not be as famous as the musical city that he’s named after, but everyone who’s met Nash is a fan of his. This handsome boy is quite the looker, with a striking brindle coat, soulful eyes, and that goofy grin. Plus, he’s smart, athletic, and is always eager to please. He really does have it all! Nash is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and at just over a year old, he still has a lot of life ahead of him to prove how wonderful he truly is. He loves toys and treats and is always excited to make new human and doggy friends. Nash would be delighted to be a part of anyone’s family. Will that family be yours? Delilah is one of those large-and-in-charge types of kitties. When she wants attention, she’ll ask for it. When she wants to give affection, you’ll know. Otherwise, she’d rather spend her time resting in her favorite spot, soaking in rays of sunshine. This three-year-old tabby is quite a beauty, with long, soft fur that’s mostly brown with the classic black tabby stripes, but with splashes of orange and white mixed in. Her huge golden-yellow eyes are the perfect finishing touches to her gorgeous appearance. Delilah would be happiest in a quiet, pet free home so she can be the queen of the castle. Will you be that special home that she needs? The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Stockman Oil for these featured pets through Saturday.
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
