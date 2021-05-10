Nothing could prepare you for the amount of joy that Olga will bring into your life. This adorably plump 3-year-old Retriever mix was found as a stray and surrendered to the shelter in June of last year. She has quickly stolen the heart of all of her caretakers, and she will undoubtedly steal your heart too! She’s a big fan of walks, always stopping to take a moment to roll in the grass, but she’s also an expert couch potato and wouldn’t mind lounging around at home with you. Olga does not like cats and can be choosy about which dogs she will allow to be her friends, so a meet-and-greet is recommended for any potential housemates. Olga has been waiting for a home for so long. Maybe you’re that perfect home she’s been waiting for. Sage is a quiet, slightly shy lady looking for a home with a calm atmosphere, a soft couch for lounging, and someone who will fawn over her. She’s a little reserved when she first meets you, so it’s good to be patient…but don’t be fooled. Sage also has a playful, flirtatious side that comes out once she’s gotten used to being spoiled and doted on. She primarily keeps to herself, but she shouldn’t have any problems adjusting to new furry companions as long as the introductions are slow. This sweet girl is only 8-months-old and still has a lifetime’s worth of love to give. Meet her at PetSmart and see for yourself how wonderful she truly is. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.
