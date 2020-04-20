Playful, cuddly, and cute as a button – that’s PJ. This tan-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier-Beagle mix isn’t particularly large – he’s a bit of a low-rider, actually – but he has a big personality. He enjoys the company of other dogs, and he thinks toys and treats were invented just for him. And after he’s worn himself out, he’s more than happy to swoop in for a snuggle. PJ is just under two years old, so he has plenty of energy and is hoping for a new home with a fenced-in yard or the chance to take lots of long walks. Who can resist an orange tabby, especially a big boy who loves to give head butts and make muffins every time he’s touched? Buckley is your man. He’s a lover, not a fighter, and he’s sure to win you over within seconds due to his affectionate, attention-seeking personality. He’d be a great indoor-outdoor kitty, as he has spent most of his two years outside and enjoys relaxing in the sunshine. Handsome, friendly, and laid back. What more could you ask for in a feline friend? The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through April 25.