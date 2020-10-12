You’d be hard pressed to find a sweeter, more charming pup than Benson. This one-year-old Pit Bull Terrier has loads of energy and enough love in his heart to light up your entire household. He is handsome, affectionate, smart, and a complete goofball. He adores playing with his toys, and it’s pretty rare to find him without one in his mouth. He also has an ardent desire to play with every other dog he sees and would really enjoy having a doggie playmate to occupy his time. The only thing this sweet boy is missing is a home to call his own. Do yourself a favor and come and meet Benson today. Calling all cat lovers – Tihana is looking for her forever home! If you’re seeking a feline companion who is sweet, well-behaved, and past that highly energetic kitten stage, then this is the cat for you. Tihana is eight years old, so she’s settled into a gentle maturity that is sure to appeal to anyone. She can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she is very loving and will sometimes greet you with the softest of meows. She enjoys being held and cuddled, and will quickly melt your heart with her gentle purring. Come fall in love with her before someone else does. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Mike and Jeanette Ellis for these featured pets through Saturday.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
