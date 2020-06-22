Maggie deserves the best, most loving of homes because she’s the best, most loving little pooch you’ll ever meet. She’s an eight-month-old light brindle pittie mix who’s just as pretty as she is clever and affectionate. Because she’s basically still a puppy, she has enough energy to keep up with even the most active of families, but she also knows how to curb her excitement, happily directing her attention to her favorite toys. Maggie gets along well with other dogs, so if you have a four-legged kid or two in need of the perfect companion, Maggie might be just what you’ve been looking for. Aren’t gray cats simply irresistible? If you agree, you’re going to fall head over heels for Momma Kitty. This gorgeous feline arrived with a litter of kittens that she raised with love and patience. Still quite young herself – about 2 years old – she enjoys playtime, especially if it involves a toy on a string. But when she’s done playing, she likes nothing better than a nice long snuggle with her humans. And her loud purr shows just how much she appreciates the attention. Come claim Momma Kitty for yourself, before someone else does. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through June 27.
