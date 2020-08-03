Everything about Batilda is big. She has big ears that stand tall, big and beautiful brown eyes, a big grin that’s always on her face, and an even bigger personality. She is a 1 1/2-year-old black Shepherd mix with boundless energy and a desire to please. She has proven herself eager to learn and has already mastered a few basic commands and how to walk on a leash. Batilda prefers her two-legged companions over the four-legged kind, however, as she feels that she deserves all of the attention. She just wants to be treated like the queen that she is. Meet Kit Kit, a 4-year-old black and white tuxedo kitty with the cutest little pink nose and a personality that’s just as lovely as she is. She arrived at the shelter with three of her kittens, whom she doted on constantly. Now all she desires is for someone to show her the same amount of love and care that she showed her kittens. She can be a little shy at first but loves attention, and a few scratches and head rubs will result in a gentle serenade of purrs. She doesn’t have as much energy as a spry kitten, but is still young, with plenty of years of love left to give. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through Aug. 8.