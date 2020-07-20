Meet General is a livewire of a pup with a sweet disposition and a keen desire to find his forever home. He is a handsome 2 1/2-year-old hound and terrier mix with a clean white coat with striking brown and brindle patches throughout. General has already faced a lot of hardships in his young life, including homelessness and mange, but he has overcome everything like a champ. He is a ball of energy and would be so happy to go to a home with a big backyard and another four-legged friend to play with. General is a good boy who truly deserves a loving home. Get ready to fall head-over-heels in love. Rowan is a 7-year-old tortoiseshell who is absolutely stunning, with a warm and gentle disposition to boot. She is a little older, which just means she’d prefer to take a catnap in your lap or sunbathe rather than play. She loves attention and is quick to lean in for a scratch or head rub, and, in return, she’ll serenade you with her purring. Come and claim Rowan for yourself. She’s waiting for you! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through July 25.
