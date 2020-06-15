Looking for a new furry friend to start your summer off right? Then look no further! Solace is the perfect companion to take with you on all of your summer adventures. This fun-loving grey-and-white pit mix would fit in perfectly with an active family who likes to spend as much of their time outdoors as he does. He also likes other dogs and would enjoy having a doggie playmate. Solace cannot imagine a better way to spend his “dog days of summer” than in a forever home. Cierra has been waiting patiently for someone to give her a forever home. She is a charming little grey-and-white feline with beautiful yellow-green eyes and a wonderful personality to match. She’s a people person –or rather a people kitty — and loves nothing more than chin scratches and soaking up everyone’s attention. Cierra has lived with other cats in the past and would be happy to go to a home with another feline companion, just as long as they don’t get jealous of her stealing their human’s heart. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through June 20.