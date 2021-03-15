Pets of the Week

Jingle may have been found as a stray, but he’s a “turn-key” dog if there ever was one! This 1-year-old, blue, brindle and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix has all of the best traits you could ask for. He is easygoing, family loving, well-mannered and loves to make new human and canine friends. Being that he is still young, he does still have some puppy energy, but a brisk walk or a game of fetch is all it takes to keep this pup entertained (did we mention he walks great on a leash, too?) Come meet Jingle, and enjoy the fun and companionship he will give you today and always. Silvester is on the lookout for his forever home. He’s a handsome 11-year-old tuxedo kitty who is hoping to find a quiet household where he can spend the rest of his golden years being adored. He is calm and easygoing and would be happy to keep you company (as long as chin scratches are involved). Silvester isn’t as big of a fan of cats as he’s hoping his new family will be, but he can co-exist with them peacefully as long as he is given his space. He is FIV positive, but don’t let that worry you. He’s still got big plans for his future with his new family. Give this sweet boy the love he craves, and his satisfied purr will warm your heart for years to come. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through March 20. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.