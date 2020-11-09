Pets of the Week

You would be hard pressed to find a dog as sweet as Elena. Though she has had a rough start in life, she has overcome it and blossomed into a wonderful pup. She can be a little nervous when it comes to meeting new people, but she is very affectionate and fun once she becomes comfortable. At just over two years old, this Shepherd/Terrier mix is sure to have some energy, and would be delighted to have a doggie companion to play with and help her feel more comfortable in her new home. Her hair is a little thin due to a previous skin issue, but as her fur grows back she is sure to be beautiful with a stunning white and sable coat. Elena is hoping to find a family who will love her for exactly who she is. Will that family be yours?
How could you possibly resist a kitten as cute as Pepper? He is one fetching feline, and with features like his little black chin and white mittens on all of his paws, he is simply too irresistible to pass up. Not only is Pepper handsome, but he has a playful and easy-going disposition that makes him close to perfection. You can expect this 3 month old to have lots of energy and cause plenty of adorable kitty mayhem, so make sure to have lots of toys on hand! This sweet tuxedo kitten is a delight for the eyes as well as the heart, so please consider adding Pepper to your family.
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Uniquely Yours for these featured pets through Nov. 14. For your and our employees' safety, call (864) 223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.