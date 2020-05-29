Pets of the Week

Angus is a people person…or “people dog” might be more accurate. He likes the company of other pups, but he really bonds to humans, desiring nothing more than to be close and involved in whatever they’re doing. He’s playful but not overly so. He’s not particularly energetic – more inclined to want to hang out on the couch than tear around the yard. Angus is a 5-year-old brown-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier mix with big soulful eyes and a gentle, loving personality, and he’s hoping you’ll want to spend as much time with him as he’d like to spend with you.
Don’t fall in love with Orion. Dare ya. You’ll lose that dare, because it is simply impossible not to adore this cat. Funny, playful, and irresistibly handsome, he’s one of those cats that thoroughly believes he should be your entire world, and if you can’t understand that immediately, he will talk you into it. Because he’s a little chatterbox, as well. Orion is about 5 months old, mostly white, with a splash of black across his forehead that looks like bangs, two big black spots on his back, and a black tail. Add in his gorgeous golden eyes, and you have one eye-catching feline.
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through June 6. Adoptions are currently being made by appointment only by calling 864-223-2498 to set up an appointment, and browse all of our animals online ahead of time at www.gwdhumanesociety.org.