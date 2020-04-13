Spending more time at home and needing companionship? If so, bring joy to all your days by welcoming Buster into your life. This handsome love bug is looking for someone who will give him the attention he craves in the form of plenty of toys and yard time, but more importantly, plenty of lap time. Being just over a year old, Buster isn’t short on energy, so if you enjoy jogging or taking long walks, he’ll be more than happy to join you. He’s a dapper fellow as well, with his sleek brindle coat and dark brown eyes. PLUS, he likes other dogs, so really, Buster is the full package. Have you ever met one of those cats that simply prefers his own company rather than that of those pesky humans? Introducing Cuddles. Yes, the irony is apparent. To be fair, he likes people, but he likes them on HIS time and wants to interact according to HIS rules. Two-year-old Cuddles would be perfectly happy to be an indoor/outdoor kitty, so he can enjoy the warm sunshine and feel the wind in his hair. He’s a good-looking boy, with his orange and white coat and lovely golden eyes. This fabulous feline is waiting. Perhaps for you? The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through April 18.