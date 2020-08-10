With his goofy grin, happy-go-lucky personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Domino is one of those dogs that is bound to put you in a good mood. He’s silly and fun-loving and is an all-around wonderful pooch. Since he’s just over a year old, you can expect a ton of energy, which he enjoys wearing off by playing with his toys and running around with other pups. He loves attention very much, and after a long day of play, Domino loves nothing more than to cuddle up next to someone for a quick nap. Domino will undoubtedly steal your heart. Looking for a calm, more relaxed feline instead of a crazy kitten? Then meet Samson. He is still very handsome for a 7-year-old, with alluring green eyes, a bold tabby pattern, and the cutest little pink nose. Samson’s looks should be enough to win anyone over, but if that isn’t enough, then his personality will really do the trick. He’s normally very quiet and is always polite when asking for attention, and he will thank you graciously with his gentle purring. He’d prefer to go to a home that has lots of fancy feline furnishings for him; that way he’ll know he’s living in the lap of luxury that he so deserves. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through Aug. 15.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Al Turner
- 'Tyranny': People protest face mask mandates
- Police: Beer snatcher nabbed after carjacking
- 15-year-old driver dies days after Laurens County wreck
- Peggy Bishop Swofford
- Daphene "Jigg" Wells
- Laurens County conducts state's first jury trial since COVID-19 pandemic closure
- James Norman Farmer
- Bernard White
- Willie Melvin Hentz
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 4, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 5, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 6, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 31, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 30, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 29, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 27, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- July 28, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.