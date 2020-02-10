It’s the month of love, and what better way to fill your heart (and home) with happiness than by adding a sweet, funny, affectionate pooch. And believe us when we say Buddy fits the bill. This handsome little devil is just over a year old, so essentially still a puppy, full of playful energy. He gets along well with other dogs – in fact, he’d probably be much happier with a four-legged friend who can run around with him and wear him out. Buddy is a delight for the eyes as well, with his black, brindle, and white coat. And he’s only about 38 pounds, so a very manageable size. This magnificent mixed breed is waiting for you. Some wonderful things do indeed come in small packages, but sometimes even better things come in BIG ones. Introducing Boots. This two-year-old male cat isn’t short on anything: good looks, personality, or size. He’s an impressive 18 pounds of pure, purring love. His gorgeous black and white coat is very eye-catching, with the markings on his face being especially attractive. His hair is black all the way down over his nose, where the white takes over, giving the appearance of a big snowy mustache. You really need to meet Boots today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Feb. 15.