Surely no one can resist an older pup, especially one as charming as Tyra. She is an 8-year-old mixed breed who knows exactly who she is and is proud of it. She has a loving personality and always has a goofy smile on her face that she displays to every person she meets. She is well past that hyper puppy stage, and instead would prefer to spend most of her time on the couch, napping or watching a movie with her people. She isn’t a big fan of other animals, though, preferring to claim all of the attention to herself. Tyra has been living at the shelter for four months now, but her loving spirit still shines through. Be the best Christmas gift Tyra could receive by welcoming her into your home.