Her name means “bringer of joy,” and the moment you meet her, you will know without a doubt that Trixie will fill your home with plenty of delight. This 1-year-old Labrador Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix may be a joy now, but she has seen her share of bad days. Her family decided to surrender her, and the stress of the shelter seemed to put a damper on her sensitive spirit. She’s growing happier and healthier every day, and now this beautiful pup is ready to pay it forward to the family of her dreams. Trixie is a little timid when it comes to meeting new people, but once she’s comfortable, her sweet disposition really shines through. She is playful, enjoys the company of other dogs, and would be a wonderful addition to any family. Visit Trixie today and be the blessing she’s been waiting for. Anna Bell is looking forward to finding that special someone who knows how to treat a cat right and will love her for who she is. A true beauty among felines, Anna Bell has gorgeous green eyes and a stunning red coat that is unique in color compared to most ginger tabbies. True to redhead fashion, she has a fiery disposition, and like many of her species, she prefers attention in her own time. When she wants love and affection, she’ll come and get it. She also prefers her own space when it comes to meeting other critters, so slow introductions to new family members are a must. If you’re willing to meet her demands halfway, Anna Bell is sure to reward you with years of love. Visit her at PetSmart today! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through June 5. For your and our employees’ safety, Call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.