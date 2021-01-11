There’s no denying it — Rocko is one good looking pooch. With his black and white coat, big brown eyes, and that adorable goofy grin, he’s simply too cute to be ignored. Not that he’d let you. He loves attention, especially if that attention involves toys and the chance to run off some energy. He has plenty of that. At right around a year old, this Terrier mix has plenty of pizzazz, but he also has just as much heart. All he wants in life is a family that will allow him to be the goofy pup that he is. Oh, and he’d also really like a doggie brother or sister too! Rocko is patiently waiting. Maybe you might just be the one he’s been waiting for.