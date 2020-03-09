You’d be hard pressed to find a sweeter, more playful pup than Brad. This 18-month-old Plott Hound mix has a ton of energy and enough love in his heart to light up your entire house. He’s one of those pooches that dog toys were made for, and it is his ardent desire to play with every other dog he sees. Brad isn’t short on good looks either. He’s a handsome light brindle with darker brown on the end of his muzzle, around his nose. He also has an adorable bobbed tail that adds to his overall charm. Do yourself a favor, and come meet Brad today. Are you seeking the perfect companion? One who will love you unconditionally and be there to listen to you talk about your day? Perhaps someone who will curl up in your lap while you watch TV or read a book? Well, Mimosa is also seeking her lifelong partner. She’s a gorgeous one-year-old dilute calico kitty with a gentle, loving disposition and a quiet purr that will soothe your soul. She is one of those cats that likes a routine, so once she’s settled, she craves attention and is more than willing to prove her devotion. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through March 14.