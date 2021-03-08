Pets of the Week

If you had a dollar for every one of his speckles you’d both be worth a million, but you can’t put a price on the warm, buoyant spirit of this exquisite Pit Bull Terrier mix named “Freckles.” Freckles is every pet parent’s dream dog — he is great with kids, he gets along with other dogs, he is terrific on a leash, and he is smart, quiet, attentive and yearning to be your sidekick. He would be ideal for any home, as long as there is plenty of love and attention for him, which he will return a thousand-fold. Come see Freckles’ joyful heart come to life when he meets you. He’s ready to complete your life today!
It’s not hard to figure out how this dashing fellow got his name. With glowing green eyes and long, soft fur with striking black stripes among his grey and white patches, Handsome looks like he could have come straight from a magazine. Where he learned his enviable manners is the utmost mystery; 3-year-old Handsome was found stray, but he already possesses the traits which make a good companion cat. He is laid back and loving and would be content in almost any home, as long as attention is provided. Come meet this fancy feline and fall in love with Handsome today!
The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.