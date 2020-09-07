Meet Beau, a big boy with a big heart. This sweet 1-year-old retriever/pit mix radiates happiness; he has a bright and bubbly disposition, is always smiling, and even has a beautiful golden coat that is the color of sunshine. Beau has never met a stranger and greets everyone he meets with a big smile and an adorable tail wiggle. He’s a great cuddle buddy, walks well on a leash and is very playful. He has a ton of energy and loves to run, and he would thrive in a home where he could have lots of space to run and play. Beau would prefer to be the only animal in his new home so he can soak up all of the attention that he deserves. This fabulous feline is truly something special. Maddie is a gorgeous black-and-white tuxedo kitty with bright yellow eyes and a warm, affectionate personality. She is almost 2 years old, so still quite youthful, but lacking the exuberance of kittenhood. She has so much love to give and is hoping to find someone who will give it back ten-fold. Maddie is also special in another way—she is FIV positive, which is no big deal. It just means she needs to stay inside, so she has less chance of getting any illnesses. Come snatch her up before someone else does. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Stockman Oil for these featured pets through Saturday.
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50 and Abbeville School District Calendars are available here. Ninety Six School District 52 coming soon! Click to view calendars here.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton couple among 5 indicted in child sex trafficking investigation
- Greenwood officers seize almost 10k fentanyl pills
- Hodges man dies in single-vehicle wreck
- Spencer: Hospital staff didn't use proper PPE in COVID-19 positive patient's room
- Greenwood deputies investigate Country Homes shooting
- Teen faces armed robbery, shooting charges
- Robert Eugene Klugh
- Former McCormick prison officer faces drug trafficking charge
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Saluda County
- Coronaca's Bi-Lo to become KJ’s Market IGA
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood county jail -- Sept. 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 1, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 4, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 31, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 28, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 27, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 26, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County Jail -- August 24, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 25, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.