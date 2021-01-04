The first thing that pops into your mind when you meet Jay is that he is one goofy pooch. And he is. From his comical expressions to his sweet personality, he is sure to make you laugh every day. Jay is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix with a classic black and tan fur coat and expressive amber eyes. Being a young fellow, he has plenty of energy and is always down to play a game of fetch. And, of course, he also wants to spend time with his people. Jay already knows a few basic commands and is eager to learn more, and he gets along well with other dogs. Overall, he is just a wonderfully even-tempered pup. Come meet Jay today. Callie means “beautiful” in Greek. It is a very fitting name for this gorgeous feline, for her stunning calico coat and large green eyes are truly captivating. Callie is a shy, quiet 8-year-old kitty who’s looking for a calm home where she can lie around and do her own thing. She is declawed, so she will need to be an indoor cat only. She isn’t a big fan of change, so she’s hoping her new owner will be understanding and accept her for who she is. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats as long as they aren’t too overly hyper and can match her serene demeanor. Don’t wait. Come meet Callie today. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday.