Pets of the Week

ABOVE: So, who’s looking for a buddy to hang out with on the couch, enjoying the air conditioning and binge watching their favorite shows? If that sounds like you, you’ll want to meet Freddie. This silly, handsome goofball of a dog is looking for just such a family. He’s a five-year-old brown-and-white pittie mix with plenty of energy and just as much love to give. He adores taking walks, but he isn’t a big fan of the heat, so when the temperature goes up, he wants to relax in the cool of his house. Freddie would probably do best in a single-dog home, as he thinks he deserves all the attention. BELOW: Buffy (renamed Carol by her The Walking Dead-loving foster mom) is such a beautiful kitty, with her buff and white coat and very light golden eyes that almost blend in with her fur. She’s about 5 years old, so she’s settled into a laid back adulthood, wanting to snuggle whenever possible. She does, however, have a playful side, liking to chase around her favorite toys from time to time. Buffy had kittens when she came to the shelter, and she was a loving, attentive mom, and she’d be more than happy to give that same love to her human forever family.
