Are you a sucker for a Pit Bull? What about dogs with sweet and goofy dispositions and a tendency to find the bright side in every situation? If so, then you need to meet RayRay. This dashing fellow is right around 3 years old, so he’s still playful, but he doesn’t have the same boundless energy as a young pup. RayRay has been at the shelter for six months, but that hasn’t put a damper on his spirits. He loves to play with other dogs and thinks that stuffed toys are the best thing since sliced bread. He can be a little shy around strangers, but once he warms up to you, there’ll be no turning back. RayRay deserves to go home this holiday season! Will that home be yours?
This gorgeous feline is Sasha, a lovely 8-month-old tabby kitty with truly stunning markings and one beautiful golden-yellow eye. Sasha was rescued from a terrible neglect situation along with twenty-three other cats, all of whom had severe health issues. It was during her time there that she lost her right eye. Despite all that she has been through, she has the sweetest, most loving personality that you’d be hard pressed to find in any other cat. She is affectionate and playful, and she isn’t afraid to let you know when you haven’t been paying her enough attention. Open your home and heart to Sasha and maybe one of her other rescued friends, too.
The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday.