Pets of the Week

PHOENIX

How could you possibly resist a dog called Beans? Especially when he has everything going for him to accompany his playful name. Beans is about 6 months old, but for such a young dog, he’s actually quite calm, seeming to prefer cuddles rather than lots of energetic play. He’s eager to please and intelligent, already learning commands, as he wants to be the best companion he can possibly be. And on top of all that, he’s cute as a button. Beans is a light tan-and-white pittie-boxer mix with a sweet face that reflects his gentle, loving soul. Are you searching for a frisky furry friend to brighten your days? Perhaps one that’s charming, funny, and adorable as well? Phoenix is your man. Or cat, actually. He’s about 5 months old and full of flirtatious kitten energy. He LOVES attention and can turn anything into a toy for his own amusement. A black and brown tabby with spots almost like a Bengal and big, golden-green eyes, he’s just as handsome as he is affectionate and fun. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through May 30.